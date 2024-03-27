Pierce Brosnan approves Aaron Taylor-Johnson as James Bond

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Pierce Brosnan has given his seal of approval to Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the next James Bond.



The actor - who played 007 in four films between 1995 and 2002 - has spoken out on rumours suggesting the 'Godzilla' star has been handed a formal offer to take over the role of the superspy following the departure of Daniel Craig and Pierce has insisted Aaron would be an excellent choice.



During an appearance on 'The Ray D’Arcy Show' on RTE Radio 1, Pierce said: "I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so."



Pierce previously worked with Aaron on 2009 drama 'The Greatest' and he was impressed when he heard his former co-star could be in line to take over his old job.



He added: "One of the first movies we made, one of our earliest movies, was 'The Greatest' – and he was in it. He was The Greatest in it. It’s a lovely movie with Aaron and Carey Mulligan and Susan Sarandon and myself.



"So yes, I read the news about his possibilities of being a Bond, so I would definitely tip my hat to the fellow."



When asked what advice he would give to Aaron as Bond, Pierce replied: "Be bold. Go out there, have a great time. Just love it. Just go for it."



His comments come after another former Bond - George Lazenby - weighed in on the rumours insisting he believes Aaron has what it takes to be the next 007.



George, 84, who played Bond in just one film, 1969's 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service', is quoted by TMZ as saying he believes Aaron “can handle the stunts, and all the ladies who love a man in a tux.”



He also believes the 'Fall Guy' actor doesn't have the job yet because he had to go through several test runs and auditions before nabbing the iconic part. His one piece of advice to Aaron, should he become Bond, is to "reinvent the role to fit him."



Rumours about the potential casting came after The Sun newspaper reported bosses at Eon Productions - the company behind the 007 franchise - had reached out to the actor with a formal offer.



A source told the newspaper: "Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back.



"As far as Eon [production company] is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement."