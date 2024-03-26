Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ alleged guns and drugs mule arrested!

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ alleged guns and drugs runner has been arrested.



Brendan Paul, 25, was named in a $30 million sexual abuse lawsuit brought against the rapper as the performer’s apparent narcotics and firearms fixer and mule, and it has now emerged he was arrested in Miami on Monday when federal agents intercepted Diddy’s private jet.



According to Page Six, Paul, 25, was booked on two drug charges – one count of possession of suspected cocaine and another of possession of suspected marijuana candy.



An affidavit obtained by TMZ shows officers claim that while they were working in conjunction with Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection officials they came across what appeared to be narcotics.



Authorities reportedly tested the substances, which turned out to be drugs, and arrested Paul, who was booked but has already been bailed out of jail.



Paul was mentioned in music producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones’ $30 million lawsuit against Diddy, which he filed in February and claimed the music mogul sexually assaulted him while working on his 2022 album.



Rodney claimed Paul served as Diddy’s confidant and frequently carried a firearm on his person, and in his suit also alleged Paul “acquires and distributes” guns and drugs for his rapper boss.



The producer also claimed Paul would “negotiate the fees sex workers received” while working for Diddy – who has strongly denied all of Jones’ allegations.



The Department of Homeland Security raided Diddy’s Miami and Los Angeles mansions on Monday in connection to a sex trafficking investigation.



Armed federal agents were seen busting into the estates and leaving with bags of electronic devices.



It was initially believed Diddy had taken his jet to Antigua at the time, but he was later spotted pacing outside the Miami airport.



Sources told Page Six he had planned to travel to the Bahamas to celebrate his twin daughters’ spring break at the time of the double raid.



His sons Justin and King, who were seen being handcuffed at his $40 million LA mansion, were later photographed returning to their house to grab some belongings before again leaving the scene.