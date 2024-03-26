Rebel Wilson doubles down in Sacha Baron Cohen feud: ‘I won’t be bullied by this guy!’

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Rebel Wilson has declared she won’t be “bullied or threatened” by Sacha Baron Cohen.



The Australian actress, 44, is at the centre of a row with the 52-year-old Ali G creator after she publicly claimed he threatened her over the contents of her upcoming tell-all memoir ‘Rebel Rising’, which includes a chapter about an unnamed actor she said was horrific to work with.



Rebel has now said on an Instagram Story: “Don’t worry I won’t be bullied or threatened by this guy! And am working hard behind the scenes to make sure my book comes out!



“Ps my book is not ABOUT this guy – this is one chapter!”



It is still unclear what Rebel wrote about Sacha in her book, due out 2 April – but she worked with him on his 2016 comedy movie ‘The Brothers Grimsby’.



Rebel’s latest post on their spat comes after Sacha strongly denied Rebel’s claim he was trying to block her book from being published.



His representative said in a statement: “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of ‘Grimsby’.”



Rebel first referenced having an allegedly horrible experience worked with an A-lister in a video poste on 15 March on her Instagram to promote her autobiography.



She joked in the footage she had implemented a policy of never working with people she found unpleasant, and even though she initially did not name Sacha, she outed him as the mystery celebrity she was referring to after he allegedly hired “a crisis PR manager and lawyers” to “stop press coming out” about her book.



She said in an Instagram Story message at the weekend: “I wrote about (him) in my book. Now, (he) is trying to threaten me.



“The (person) I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.”



She added she had decided to name him as she will not be “bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers”.