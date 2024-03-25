Sean 'Diddy' Combs mansions raided in sex trafficking probe against rapper

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami have been raided as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation against the rapper.



The 54-year-old is facing growing numbers of sexual harassment and rape lawsuits and was not seen as Homeland Security agents descended on his mansions on Monday afternoon, footage from Fox 11 and TMZ showed.



It is not yet clear yet whether Diddy, real name Sean Combs, was the target of the investigation.



At least two men – who are believed to be the rapper’s sons Justin and King Combs – were put in handcuffs at his home in Holmby Hills, LA.



A spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations told TMZ in a statement: “Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners.



“We will provide further information as it becomes available.”



The raid comes amid the mounting lawsuits recently filed against Bad Boy Records founder Diddy including allegations of assault and human trafficking – all of which have been denied by the entertainer.



In February, he was sued by former male employee Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones, who accused the rapper of sexual assault while working on his 2023 album ‘The Love Album: Off the Grid’.



The producer and videographer claimed the abuse repeatedly took place from September 2022 to November 2023 and alleged he was forced to perform inappropriate acts with sex workers at Diddy’s request – claiming he once woke up drugged and in bed with his boss.



Diddy’s attorney Shawn Holley has said “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar” seeking to “shamelessly” win a $30 million lawsuit against his client.



In November 2023, Diddy’s singer’s ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura, 37, known as Cassie, became the first woman to accuse Diddy of rape and abuse – with her case swiftly settled out of court the same month.



Her lawyer Douglas Wigdor told Page Six after news of Monday’s raids on Diddy’s homes broke: “We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law.



“Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”



Cassie had claimed in her suit Diddy forced her to have sex with male prostitutes as he sat and watched.



Just weeks after he settled her case, Diddy faced another three additional lawsuits from women claiming he sexually assaulted them.



One woman alleged she was aged just 17 when Diddy allegedly gang-raped her in 2003.



A spokesperson for the rapper denied the accusations, telling Page Six some of the allegations were “fabricated” and “nothing but a money grab”.