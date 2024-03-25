Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s luxury Bahamas getaway hotel ‘costing $15,000 a night’

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s luxury Bahamas getaway hotel is said to cost $15,000 a night.



The ‘Bad Blood’ singer, 34, and the Super Bowl-winning NFL player, also 34, have been dating since last summer and were this week spotted kissing in the waters of Harbour Island, where they are staying at Rosalita House while on a break from their packed work schedules.



It’s a lavish oceanside mansion where Kylie Jenner, 26, once stayed in 2020, and sleeps a dozen people in six bedrooms.



It is also kitted out with a swimming pool, terraces, gardens and a gym.



The villa’s website boasts: “Rosalita is a stunning, palatial, beachfront villa in Harbour Island, a paradisal strip of beach northeast of Eleuthera, where cars are forbidden and the sands are pink.”



It’s shielded by a 25-foot dune it says gives guests “complete privacy.”



The accommodations also come with a personal chef and sous chef, a house manager, three butlers, three housekeepers, three gardeners, beach maintenance staff and private security.



Its kitchen is equipped with chef-grade appliances and cupboards stocked with “staples and spices”.



Food can be prepared in the pizza oven, charcoal grill, or gas grill, depending on the day’s cuisine and guests have the option to dine indoors or outside.



Rosalita House’s site says: “A light buffet breakfast to be enjoyed at your leisure, which can consist of overnight oats, toast, fruit, hard boiled eggs and a selection of jams placed on the kitchen island from 7am until 10am, prepared by our staff.”



The main house has five bedrooms – four with king-sized beds – and the site adds: “The décor of the rooms is simply beautiful, with sumptuous bedding and furnishings.



“Both the master and guesthouse suites have private terraces with stunning views, while the other rooms have private entrances from the veranda or garden.”