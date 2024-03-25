Princess Anne and senior royals 'feeling the pressure' of stepping up due to King Charles' cancer treatment

Princess Anne is feeling the "pressure" of taking on more royal duties while her brother, King Charles, battles cancer.
The 75-year-old monarch has stepped away from public-facing engagements while receiving treatment, leaving senior royals including wife Queen Camilla, and his siblings the Princess Royal and Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, stepping up to take on more tasks, and Peter Phillips - the son of Anne and her first husband Captain Mark Phillips - admitted they are all feeling the streain.
Speaking to Sky News Australia, Peter said: "Everyone has their own different role to play.
"There's a lot of pressure on the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, my mother and the Queen to take on a lot more of the responsibilities… that adds its own pressures.
"There is definitely a short-term pressure on certain members of the family to be able to continue to be out and about and to be seen and to support organisations and conduct official engagements that need to be done."
Peter - who has Savannah, 13, and Isla, 11, with ex-wife Autumn Kelly - is close to his cousin Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, and he hailed the couple a "fantastic team".
In an interview recorded before the princess disclosed on Friday (22.03.24) that cancer had been found after she underwent major abdominal surgery in January, Peter said: "She's remarkable in herself… Her and William make a fantastic team together."
The 46-year-old businessman is impressed with how William and Catherine have found a balance when it comes to raising their children - Princes George and Louis, 10 and five, and eight-year-old Princess Charlotte - in the public eye.
He said: "Their kids are great and they have the balance of public life and trying to be parents to three young children which is always difficult. They've got it pretty right because I think as history has taught us and anyone knows that actually you want to be there for your children."
