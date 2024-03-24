232807
Entertainment  

This year's big Juno Award winners include The Beaches, Charlotte Cardin

The Beaches win Juno

The Canadian Press - | Story: 478680

The 2024 Juno Awards rocked Halifax with a televised bash Sunday night. Here are the big winners from the biggest night in Canadian music:

Group of the Year: The Beaches

Album of the Year: "99 Nights" by Charlotte Cardin

Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Talk

Humanitarian Award: Tegan and Sara

Canadian Music Hall of Fame: Maestro Fresh Wes

Fan Choice Award: Karan Aujla

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

221330


TheTango.net
Have you interviewed your kids?

Have you interviewed your kids?

Must Watch | March 24, 2024

Abandoned places

Galleries | March 24, 2024

Steve Martin 'hurt' by red carpet ambush

Showbiz | March 24, 2024

Parsley eating contest

Must Watch | March 24, 2024

Tiny baby has the most adorable reaction to his delicious food

Must Watch | March 24, 2024


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


233111
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
232135