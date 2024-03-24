This year's big Juno Award winners include The Beaches, Charlotte Cardin

Photo: The Canadian Press Charlotte Cardin accepts the award for Album of the Year at the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Sunday, March 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

The 2024 Juno Awards rocked Halifax with a televised bash Sunday night. Here are the big winners from the biggest night in Canadian music:

Group of the Year: The Beaches

Album of the Year: "99 Nights" by Charlotte Cardin

Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Talk

Humanitarian Award: Tegan and Sara

Canadian Music Hall of Fame: Maestro Fresh Wes

Fan Choice Award: Karan Aujla