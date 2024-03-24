232483
Nelly Furtado set to host Juno Awards tonight in Halifax

David Friend, The Canadian Press - | Story: 478631

Nelly Furtado is bringing the party to the East Coast as the Juno Awards get underway in Halifax tonight.

The "I'm Like a Bird" hitmaker is set to work double duty as a musical performer and host of this year's celebration of Canadian music.

The Junos broadcast live on CBC from Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre arena with performances by Toronto band the Beaches, country star Josh Ross and Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Maestro Fresh Wes.

Headed into the show, Charlotte Cardin and Daniel Caesar are among the leading nominees as both contend for album of the year and the Junos' fan choice award. Punjabi-Canadian artists Karan Aujla and Shubh are also up for two categories on the show.

On Saturday, an eclectic group of Canadian talent emerged as top winners at an industry ceremony where most Junos are handed out. 

Rapper Tobi, alternative singer Aysanabee and pop star Tate McRae all won two awards for their work.

