Ron Howard reveals he refuses to watch his hit movies

Ron Howard refuses to watch his hit movies.

The ‘Happy Days’ actor-turned-director, 70, has spent years making some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters including ‘Splash’, ‘Cocoon’, ‘Backdraft’ and ‘Apollo 13’, but said he doesn’t like to dwell on his achievements.

He told People: “Frankly, I don’t go back and watch my movies, so it’s been a long time since I’ve seen ‘Splash’.”

But Ron said about the beloved 1984 comedy, which starred Daryl Hannah as a mermaid discovered by Tom Hanks: “Making the movie was so much fun.

“We just laughed every day. It was such a buoyant, romantic, funny combination of story values and situations.”

Ron’s career started in acting, with him first playing Opie on ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ before his breakout role of Richie Cunningham in ABC’s ‘Happy Days’ sitcom throughout the 1970s.

After he made ‘Splash’, Ron also turned out ‘A Beautiful Mind’ and 1991’s critically-acclaimed ‘Backdraft’, starring Robert DeNiro, Kurt Russell and William Baldwin.

He hasn’t acted for years – aside from taking a part narrator of the 2003 sitcom ‘Arrested Development’ – but admitted he could be persuaded to get back in front of the camera.

He said on Variety’s ‘Awards Circuit’ podcast in 2022 his actress daughter Bryce Dallas Howard, 43, could “probably” could convince him to take another acting part if it was in a film she was making.

Ron added: “It would probably be Bryce directing something and saying, ‘Dad, I really need you to come in and do this,’ or. ‘You have to.’

“Either of those would probably get me in the make-up chair and in front of the camera.”

