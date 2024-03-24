Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr split?

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr have reportedly split up.



The reality TV star and the NFL player enjoyed a six-month romance but are said to have now called time on the relationship.



A source told MailOnline: "They're not seeing each other anymore right now."



The split will come as a surprise as Odell, 31, who is currently a free agent, was reportedly set on a move to the Kansas City Chiefs in order to be closer to Kim, who is based in Los Angeles.



A source previously told DailyMail.com: "Odell is a free agent and is looking to sign with a team that will get him closer to LA to be closer to Kim.



"He loved his time with Baltimore and may sign with them again, but he has many more options and he is now going to use his personal life as a means of supporting his professional life.



"Kim and Odell are firing on all cylinders and it is very simple right now between them because she can still do her thing, be a mom and he can do his thing.



"There is no wedding bells to consider, it is just fun and physical right now. He would love to be closer to Kim as he sees a future with her.'



"Odell might sign with the Chiefs."



Kim, 43, shares four children - North, 10, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, four - with her ex-husband Kanye West, while Odell has son Zydn, two, with his ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood.