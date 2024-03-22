Baywatch star Nicole Eggert gives health update amid cancer battle

Nicole Eggert is feeling "the best [she] has ever felt]" amid her breast cancer battle.
The 52-year-old actress - who is known for starring as Summer Quinn on 'Baywatch' in the 1990s - was informed that she was suffering from stage two of the disease in early December 2023 and is now just trying to "control" what she can.
Speaking on 'The Tamron Hall Show', she said: "Well, it is the irony because people say, ‘How are you feeling?’ and I say, 'I feel the best I've ever felt.' But for me, it was about controlling the controllables right, and what can I do? I'm gonna give chemo its day and its respect and what can I do to help my body along and for me, that was mind, body, spirit."
The former 'Charles in Charge' star - who has Dilyn, 25, with ex-Justin Herwick as well as 12-year-old Keegan from a different relationship - had initially mistaken her symptoms to be signs of the menopause until she found a lump.
She told People: "It really was throbbing and hurting. I immediately went to my general practitioner and she told me I had to immediately go get it looked at. But the problem was I just couldn't get an appointment. Everything was booked. So I had to wait until the end of November to get it done. This journey's been rough for me. This hasn't been a breezy sale through life.
"I always read inspirational quotes and corny stuff, but it gets me through.
"I can definitely feel it. It's there. It needs to be taken out. So it's just a matter of do I have to do treatment before the surgery or can they perform the surgery and then I do the treatment after."
