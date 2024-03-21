Michael Jackson's son Blanket trying to block grandmother from using estate money for appeal

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Blanket Jackson is trying to block his grandmother Katherine from using money from Michael Jackson's estate to appeal a previous ruling from executors.



The family of the late King of Pop - who left behind an estate worth an estimated $111.5 million when he died in 2009 at the age of 50 - have become involved in a complex legal battle which has seen his son, 22, and his grandmother working together to stop executors going through with a hefty transaction.



But according to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Blanket - whose real name is Prince Michael II - has asked the court not to allow his grandmother to use Michael's estate money to fund an appeal of a ruling.



Bigi claims in the documents that the "appeal has little chance of winning" and that it doesn't "truly benefit the beneficiaries of the trust to continue the fight", so he does not believe the estate should pay for it.



It is not clear exactly what the business transaction was about, but recent reports would suggest that it involves the deal that the estate made with Sony to sell about half of Michael's music catalogue for $600m.



In February, Sony Music - Michael's label for the entirety of his solo career - was said to be nearing completion of the landmark purchase, multiple sources have told Variety.#



As well as owning publishing and recorded music revenues, the deal also includes the 'MJ: The Musical' Broadway show and the upcoming biopic 'Michael' and more.



Sony might have a financial partner involved to seal the deal on the biggest sale in music history.



For instance, the sale of Bruce Springsteen's catalogue for an estimated $600 million saw Sony partner with Eldridge Industries.



A source also told the outlet that Primary Wave Music already has a stake in the 'Billie Jean' hitmaker's publishing catalogue.