Lemmy's ashes to be 'enshrined' at his favourite West Hollywood boozer

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Lemmy's ashes will be "enshrined" at his favourite boozer, the legendary Rainbow Bar and Grill.



The late Motörhead frontman died aged 70 in December 2015 after battling health issues including prostate cancer and congestive heart failure.



And fans have been invited to "raise” a "very unique toast" to the metal and rock pioneer at the legendary rock'n'roll bar in West Hollywood, where they will be serving up a new Motörhead tipple in his honour.



The bar announced on Instagram: "Please join us as we enshrine Lemmy’s ashes at the Rainbow Bar and Grill. We also invite you to raise a very unique toast to Lemmy and Motorhead with the unveiling of brand new Motorhead Whiskey."



Just days ago, it was revealed that an urn with some of his ashes in will be on display at Bloodstock festival at Catton Park in Derbyshire, England, this summer, before heading to Nottingham's Rock City.



As well as being scattered at places he loved, Lemmy's ashes have also been used to create tattoos for the band's tour manager and production assistant, while Lemmy is also said to have requested them to be placed inside bullets and given to his loved ones.



Some of his remains were also scattered at the Wacken Open Air Festival in northern Germany where the band played many times over the years - with organisers putting on a special 'Lemmy Forever' memorial in his honour.



Festival co-organiser Thomas Jensen said: "Lemmy coming back to Wacken is an enormous honour for us - words can hardly express how enormous. We will create a place of remembrance for him that does justice to his significance for an entire genre and beyond.



"There has always been a special connection between Motörhead and Wacken Open Air; hardly any band has played here more often. The fact that his journey also ends here will forever hold a special meaning."