'How did I get to joy?' Jon Bon Jovi worked through 'a lot of dark misery' to complete latest album

Jon Bon Jovi had to work through "a lot of dark misery" to complete his band's new album.



The 62-year-old singer's group Bon Jovi recently announced their 16th studio album, 'Forever', will drop on June 7th, and the frontman has told how he had to navigate some tough times to get to the album's main theme of "joy".



He told Ultimate Classic Rock magazine: "The overarching sentiment of this album is that of joy.



"How did I get to joy? I had to work through a lot of dark misery!



"Our last record, which was called ‘2020’, was a lot of observations and narratives about what was going on in the world around us - whether it was the COVID crises or George Floyd, shootings in schools, soldiers with PTSD."



Jon recently admitted he isn't sure if he will be able to tour again after undergoing surgery in 2022.



He underwent a procedure known as medialisation after one of his vocal cords was found to be atrophying.



Speaking in an interview with Mix 104.1 Boston, he said: "I don’t know about a tour. It is my desire to do a tour next year, but I’m just still recovering from a major surgery.



"Although I’m well on the road to recovery and was able to take my time and do a song a day when I made the record, my need, want, desire is to be able to do two-and-a-half hours a night four nights a week for months on end."



Jon also recently revealed new single 'Legendary' is a tribute to his wife Dorothea, who he has been married to since 1989.



He said: "The brown-eyed girl, which of course is a Van Morrison nod, but not in this instance. It’s my wife.



"She has been there faithfully throughout this process: ‘And the brown-eyed girl/ She believes in me / Legendary.' There it is. That’s who and what I am at 62 years old.”