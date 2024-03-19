Jeff Lynne's ELO announce final tour of North America

Jeff Lynne’s ELO have announced their final tour.
'The Over and Out Tour' of North America will boast 27 dates starting in Palm Desert, California on August 24, before concluding in Inglewood, Los Angeles on October 25.
It's not currently known if the tour will come to Europe or beyond.
The iconic band - best known for the hits 'Mr Blue Sky', 'Evil Woman' and 'Don’t Bring Me Down' - had somewhat of a renaissance in recent years with a new generation embracing the legendary rockers.
ELO (Electric Light Orchestra) played a triumphant set for the Sunday afternoon legends slot at Glastonbury Festival in 2016.
Jeff, 76, said of the performance: "It was just a great end to an amazing tour. We did 19 shows and sold them all out in big arenas, so I can't complain about anything right now."
The group – which was formed in 1970 by Jeff, Roy Wood of Wizzard and Bev Bevan, and is now comprised of the former and Richard Tandy - reunited at London's BST Hyde Park in summer 2014, for their first concert in 25 years, and their last jaunt was in 2018.
ELO were due to embark on a tour in 2020, but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jeff is famous as the co-founder and member of The Travelling Wilburys together with Bob Dylan and the late Roy Orbison, George Harrison and Tom Petty.
The renowned songwriter and world-class producer has also worked with some of the biggest names in music including, The Beatles, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, and Bryan Adams.
A pre-sale will take place on March 20 from 10am PDT, while a Live Nation pre-sale will launch on March 21 8am PDT.
Tickets go on general sale on March 22 from 10am local time at www.jefflynneselo.com/tour.
'The Over and Out Tour' North America dates:
Aug. 24, 2024 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena
Aug. 27, 2024 Seattle Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 28, 2024 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Aug. 30, 2024 Portland, OR Moda Center
Sept. 1, 2024 San Francisco Chase Center
Sept. 6, 2024 St. Louis Enterprise Center
Sept. 7, 2024 Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Sept. 9, 2024 Toronto Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 10, 2024 Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 13, 2024 Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center
Sept. 14, 2024 Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Sept. 16, 2024 New York Madison Square Garden
Sept. 20, 2024 Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 23, 2024 Boston TD Garden
Sept. 25, 2024 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Sept. 27, 2024 Chicago United Center
Sept. 30, 2024 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 2, 2024 Denver Ball Arena
Oct. 9, 2024 Detroit Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 11, 2024 Nashville Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 12, 2024 Atlanta State Farm Arena
Oct. 15, 2024 Austin, TX Moody Center
Oct. 16, 2024 Houston Toyota Center
Oct. 18, 2024 Dallas American Airlines Center
Oct. 21, 2024 Phoenix Footprint Center
Oct. 23, 2024 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Oct. 25, 2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum
- AI robot spots sick tulips Netherlands - 6:50 am
- Kelly 'wants what's owed'Entertainment - 6:28 am
- ELO final tourEntertainment - 6:24 am
- Tenant fined for unpaid rentBC - 6:23 am
- Risks safety to save petPrince George - 6:14 am
