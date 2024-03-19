Jeff Lynne's ELO announce final tour of North America

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO have announced their final tour.



'The Over and Out Tour' of North America will boast 27 dates starting in Palm Desert, California on August 24, before concluding in Inglewood, Los Angeles on October 25.



It's not currently known if the tour will come to Europe or beyond.



The iconic band - best known for the hits 'Mr Blue Sky', 'Evil Woman' and 'Don’t Bring Me Down' - had somewhat of a renaissance in recent years with a new generation embracing the legendary rockers.



ELO (Electric Light Orchestra) played a triumphant set for the Sunday afternoon legends slot at Glastonbury Festival in 2016.



Jeff, 76, said of the performance: "It was just a great end to an amazing tour. We did 19 shows and sold them all out in big arenas, so I can't complain about anything right now."



The group – which was formed in 1970 by Jeff, Roy Wood of Wizzard and Bev Bevan, and is now comprised of the former and Richard Tandy - reunited at London's BST Hyde Park in summer 2014, for their first concert in 25 years, and their last jaunt was in 2018.



ELO were due to embark on a tour in 2020, but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Jeff is famous as the co-founder and member of The Travelling Wilburys together with Bob Dylan and the late Roy Orbison, George Harrison and Tom Petty.



The renowned songwriter and world-class producer has also worked with some of the biggest names in music including, The Beatles, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, and Bryan Adams.



A pre-sale will take place on March 20 from 10am PDT, while a Live Nation pre-sale will launch on March 21 8am PDT.



Tickets go on general sale on March 22 from 10am local time at www.jefflynneselo.com/tour.







'The Over and Out Tour' North America dates:



Aug. 24, 2024 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena



Aug. 27, 2024 Seattle Climate Pledge Arena



Aug. 28, 2024 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena



Aug. 30, 2024 Portland, OR Moda Center



Sept. 1, 2024 San Francisco Chase Center



Sept. 6, 2024 St. Louis Enterprise Center



Sept. 7, 2024 Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse



Sept. 9, 2024 Toronto Scotiabank Arena



Sept. 10, 2024 Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena



Sept. 13, 2024 Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center



Sept. 14, 2024 Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse



Sept. 16, 2024 New York Madison Square Garden



Sept. 20, 2024 Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center



Sept. 23, 2024 Boston TD Garden



Sept. 25, 2024 Washington, DC Capital One Arena



Sept. 27, 2024 Chicago United Center



Sept. 30, 2024 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center



Oct. 2, 2024 Denver Ball Arena



Oct. 9, 2024 Detroit Little Caesars Arena



Oct. 11, 2024 Nashville Bridgestone Arena



Oct. 12, 2024 Atlanta State Farm Arena



Oct. 15, 2024 Austin, TX Moody Center



Oct. 16, 2024 Houston Toyota Center



Oct. 18, 2024 Dallas American Airlines Center



Oct. 21, 2024 Phoenix Footprint Center



Oct. 23, 2024 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center



Oct. 25, 2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum