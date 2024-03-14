Lindsay Lohan wants to have another baby

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Lindsay Lohan would love to have another baby.



The 37-year-old actress already has Luai, seven months, with her husband Bader Shammas, and Lindsay has now revealed that she would love to give her baby boy a sibling.



The Hollywood star - who married Bader in 2022 - said on 'The Drew Barrymore Show': "I was lucky enough to have a sibling. So I want Luai to have that."



Lindsay is actually keen to expand her family in the near future.



The actress also confessed to "getting worried" over her age prior to having Luai.



She admitted: "It's scary. Your mind just goes nuts."



Asked how she's enjoying life as a cool mom, Lindsay said: "I came home from work and my son was getting ready for dinner time, and I opened the door and he was watching 'The Parent Trap'. He was kind of just staring because maybe my voice was still similar to how it was then."



The actress recalled crying as she watched her son enjoying her 1998 movie.



She shared: "It was a really magical moment. I took tons of pictures of it."



Earlier this month, Lindsay admitted that motherhood has changed her career.



She told E! News: "I want to do things that my son can see. But I also want to do things that inspire me."



Lindsay also acknowledged that she's still adjusting to her new reality.



The 'Mean Girls' star shared: "It's a learning process - I'm having a different go at it. Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it."



At the moment, Lindsay and her son go everywhere together. But in the long run, Lindsay accepts that things will change and that she will have to adjust to another lifestyle.



She said: "I'm still fortunate he's young, so I can bring him everywhere. And he is everywhere with me, because I don't want to leave him. But I think it will definitely play more of a factor as time passes."