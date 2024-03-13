Roger Daltrey fears AI has the power to “destroy” the music industry.
The Who frontman, 80, who has already said he believes smartphones and TV are “brainwashing” and killing humanity, added he is reassured artificially intelligent bots don’t have our “empathy”.
He told broadcaster Shaun Keaveny, 51, on the ‘Shaun Keaveny’s Daily Grind’ podcast: “The one thing I totally believe?AI will never have,?and it will be its downfall – it will never have empathy.
“It’s going to destroy the music industry if we're not careful… music is a different language, and we shouldn’t let AI control that.
“That will always contain empathy, and AI can’t do that. I won’t ever believe, if AI ?can ever do empathy, then we are (done for.)”
Roger has previously warned: “Once AI controls the Internet, we’ll be in trouble. People addicted to their iPhones will be brainwashed.”
He was also quoted in the Daily Star saying he is terrified armies of “robots” will rampage through the world like in James Cameron’s ‘Terminator’ films.
The ‘My Generation’ singer added: “There’s enough people looking at their iPhone for eight hours a day, you don’t need machines to kill them.
“You turn them round another way.”
Roger also claimed sitting is the “new cancer” and urged humanity to stop watching TV as he believes it “sucks up your life”.
He added: “I watch people losing their lives down this thing a phone.
“Life isn’t looking down – it’s about looking up.”
‘Shaun Keaveny’s Daily Grind’ is available on Global Player and all other available podcast platforms.
Roger Daltrey warns AI could ‘destroy’ music business
Roger Daltrey warns of AI
Roger Daltrey fears AI has the power to “destroy” the music industry.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Drake Bell speaks of abuseEntertainment - 6:32 pm
- Roger Daltrey warns of AIEntertainment - 6:31 pm
- No to National Treasure 3Entertainment - 6:31 pm
- 'Upset' by comparisonsEntertainment - 6:30 pm
- Kelce details 'lovely' tripEntertainment - 6:29 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]