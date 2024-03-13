Nicolas Cage rules out third National Treasure film

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Nicolas Cage has ruled out a third 'National Treasure' movie.



The 60-year-old actor played treasure hunter Benjamin Franklin Gates in the 2004 adventure movie and the 2007 sequel 'National Treasure: Book of Secrets' but has emphatically denied the possibility of another film.



He told Screen Rant: "No, there is no ‘National Treasure 3’. If you want to find treasure, don't look at Disney, okay? It's not there."



Hopes of another 'National Treasure' flick are also remote because Cage suggested last year that he may retire from the movie business soon and only has "three or four" films left in him.



He told Vanity Fair magazine: "It’s starting to solidify - I’m starting to cement my plan. I may have three or four more movies left in me.



"I do feel I’ve said what I’ve had to say with cinema. I think I took film performance as far as I could."



The 'Dream Scenario' actor emphasised he was determined to "say bye on a high note" to film acting as he wishes to spend more time with his 18-month-old daughter August – who he has with his wife Riko Shibata.



He previously said: "I was taking stock of how much time I had left.



"I thought, 'OK, my dad died at 75, I’m going to be turning 60. If I’m lucky, I have maybe a good 15 years and hopefully more. What do I want to do with those 15 years, using my father as the model?'



"It occurred very clearly to me that I want to spend time with my family."



As well as spending more time with his daughter, Cage explained that he is keen to read more in the future.



He told Entertainment Tonight: "I'd like to read a book a week, I wanna spend more time with my daughter. I'm taking more stock of what's important.



"Maybe not make quite as many movies."