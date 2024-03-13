Star Wars legend dies at 85

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

'Star Wars' actor Michael Culver has died aged 85.



The star, best known for his role as Captain Lorth Needa in the 1980 film 'The Empire Strikes Back', passed away last month after a long illness – his agent has revealed.



His character was strangled by Darth Vader in the sci-fi flick in one of the popular franchise's most memorable death scenes.



Aside from 'Star Wars', Culver had a major part in the historical epic 'A Passage to India' as the bigoted police inspector Major McBryde.



He also had two uncredited roles in the James Bond films 'From Russia With Love' and 'Thunderball'.



A statement from the actor's agents read: "We are very sad to confirm the passing of our friend and client Michael Culver.



"A career spanning over 50 years with notable roles in 'Sherlock Holmes', 'A Passage to India', 'Secret Army' and of course one of the most memorable death scenes in the 'Star Wars' franchise.



"Michael largely gave up acting in the early 2000s to concentrate his efforts into political activism.



"It's been an honour to have represented Michael for the last decade and to have taken him to some of the best 'Star Wars' events in the UK and Europe.



"A real highlight was taking Michael to Celebration in Chicago in 2019. He was lost for words when he saw his queue line with nearly 200 people waiting to see him.



"We worked with Michael just 3 weeks ago at his last home signing with our friends at Elite Signatures.



"Michael died on Tuesday 27th February at the age of 85. We miss him."



Fan community The Star Wars Underworld also paid tribute to Culver, writing on the social media platform X: "We are saddened to report that actor Michael Culver has passed away at the age of 85.



"Culver was best known to 'Star Wars' fans for portraying Captain Lorth Needa in 'The Empire Strikes Back'.



"He also had a variety of roles across many stage, screen and radio productions."