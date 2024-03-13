Smokey Robinson being lined up for his first Glastonbury headline slot!

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Smokey Robinson is being lined up for his first Glastonbury headline slot.



Big name acts are said to have dropped out of spots on the Pyramid Stage ahead of this summer’s festival on Worthy Farm, Somerset, and it’s now emerged organizer Emily Eavis has been in talks about having the 84-year-old soul icon perform.



Smokey told The Sun at Sir Elton John’s Oscars party in Los Angeles about being approached: “We’ve been talking about that for the past two weeks – probably soon.



“(Glastonbury is) one of the things we’ve been talking about.”



Smokey added he would “absolutely” love to take to the stage at the festival, saying: “I love the UK, man. We’ve had some of our greatest times in the UK.”



Smokey has never played Glastonbury in his 70-year career, but in 2007, festival founder Michael Eavis, 88, said he was “set to confirm an appearance” by the singer, though it never transpired.



Smokey kicked off his career as a songwriter for Motown before racking up hits with The Miracles including ‘The Tears of a Clown’ ‘The Tracks of my Tears’ before he went solo.



He still performs regularly, but if he is confirmed for Glasto, it will mark his first UK gig since 2013’s Radio 2 Live in London’s Hyde Park.



Coldplay and 28-year-old Dua Lipa are said to be topping the 2024 festival bill, and country phenomenon Shania Twain, 58, is due to play the traditional Sunday afternoon legends’ spot – last year filled by Cat Stevens, 75, as well as Kylie Minogue, 55, the Bee Gees’ Barry Gibb, 77, and 76-year-old Jeff Lynne with his ELO group.