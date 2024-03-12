Mel B teases Spice Girls reunion for the second time in one week: 'I always get told off but...'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Mel B has promised that the Spice Girls are "doing something" again.



The 48-year-old pop star shot to fame alongside Geri Halliwell, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham in the late 1990s and they went on to become the best-selling female group of all time with hits like 'Wannabe' and 'Say You'll Be There' but ahead of meeting royalty on Tuesday (12.03.24) amid her ongoing work with domestic abuse charities, Mel admitted that she "can't say" exactly what is on the horizon for the band even though "something" is coming.



Speaking on UK TV show 'Good Morning Britain', she said: "I'm always the one saying that the Spice Girls are getting together and I always get told off, but we are doing something. I just can't say. Listen, I've got to go, I'm off to meet the Queen, sorry!"



Towards the end of last week, the 'I Want You Back' hitmaker - who was made an MBE for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women in 2021 following the campaign work she has done after her allegedly abusive marriage to producer Stephen Belafonte ended in 2017 - also claimed that she and her bandmates were getting back together at some point.



During an appearance on UK TV show 'Loose Women', she said: "Oh we are definitely doing something. I'm probably gonna get told off, but I've said it - there you go!"



The Spice Girls were formed through an open audition in 1994 and were initially known as Touch, before going through a couple of lineup changes, choosing a different name, and breaking away from their original management.



They achieved a record-breaking run of six consecutive number-one singles and two number-one albums before the shock exit of Geri in 1998 and released their last record in 2000 but got back together in 2007 for a world tour.



In 2012, all five members performed a medley of hits at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics and were briefly seen together again at the opening of their short-lived West End musical 'Viva Forever' but Victoria opted not to return for the group's last run of stadium shows in 2019.