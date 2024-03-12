This Is Spinal Tap sequel begins production, Elton John, Paul McCartney and more confirmed to cameo

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

The sequel to 1984 cult classic 'This Is Spinal Tap' will feature cameos from Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, Questlove, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.



The hotly anticipated follow-up to the mockumentary - which is once again helmed by Rob Reiner - has commenced production in New Orleans, and will see Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer reprise their roles as the fictional heavy metal band Spinal Tap, with huge names also set to make appearances.



Reiner will also be back as the documentarian Martin “Marty” DiBergi and produce alongside Michele Reiner and Matthew George for Castle Rock Entertainment banner. Christopher H. Warner and Derrick Rossi serve as executive producers.



Reiner said: “I recently spoke to Marty DiBergi who said that he was more than happy to take a sabbatical from his position as a visiting Professor’s Assistant at the Ed Wood School of Cinematic Arts to once again document Spinal Tap to ensure their place in the pantheon of Rock and Roll.”



In 2002, the original film was deemed to be "culturally, historically and aesthetically significant" by the US Library of Congress and was selected for preservation by the National Film Registry.



Reiner previously explained that he wanted the sequel to be released in 2024 to mark 40 years since the original flick.



The filmmaker told Deadline: "The plan is to do a sequel that comes out on the 40th anniversary of the original film and I can tell you hardly a day goes by without someone saying, why don't you do another one?



"For so many years, we said, 'Nah'. It wasn't until we come up with the right idea how to do this. You don't want to just do it, to do it. You want to honour the first one and push it a little further with the story."