Taylor Swift to preview four acoustic songs this week

Taylor Swift is previewing her four acoustic songs featured on the Disney+ version of her 'Eras Tour' documentary this week.

'Taylor Swift The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' will arrive on the streaming platform on March 15, and in the run up to its release, 'Good Morning America' will share previews of the tracks as part of 'Taylor Week'.

Taylor shared in a clip posted on the ABC show’s social media pages: “Tune in every day this week to get an exclusive look into the acoustic songs from the Eras Tour, my version.”

The concert film about her record-breaking sold-out world tour - which grossed $260 million worldwide at the box office - includes 'cardigan' and the four acoustic songs.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said: "'The Eras Tour' has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+."

The new material comes after Taylor recently hit back at those who criticise her for releasing "so many albums".

The 34-year-old pop megastar announced her 11th studio album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, whilst accepting the Album of the Year prize for 'Midnights' at the Grammy Awards last month, and she told those people to "leave me alone" and let her do what she "loves".

Speaking to her fans at one of her Tokyo Dome shows in Japan, she said: "I’ve been working on it for about two years.

“I kept working on it throughout the US tour and when it was perfect - in my opinion when it’s good enough for you - I finished it and I am so, so excited that soon you’ll get to hear it. Soon we’ll get to experience that together.

She added: "I’m over the moon about the fact that you guys’ care about my music, it still blows my mind. Everyone’s like, ‘Why do you make so many albums?’ I’m like, ‘Man, because I love it. I love it so much.’ I’m having fun, leave me alone.”

The 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker shared the 17-song track-list for the upcoming record with an image of herself alongside writing that said: “I love you, it’s ruining my life.

“From the desk of Taylor Swift.”

The album, which drops on April 19, features two collaborations with Post Malone and Florence and the Machine.

