Eugene Levy reveals secret to looking youthful at the age of 77

Eugene Levy "eliminates stress" from his life to avoid signs of ageing.



The 77-year-old actor initially thought his youthful appearance could be simply down to genetics, but then admitted that he doesn't worry about things in life and thinks that is the key to appearing younger than he is.



He told Metro newspaper's SixtySeconds column: " I guess it's just genes. Actually, you know what it is? It's eliminating stress from your life. I just block it out. A lot of people



carry it worry about things. But for some reason, I just don't let it get to me, you know?"



Meanwhile, the 'American Pie' star enjoyed a huge career revival when he and his son Dan Levy, 40, created the hit Netflix series 'Schitt's Creek' and when asked how he dealt with the attention of a new generation of fans across the world, admitted that he enjoys being approached by those who have enjoyed his screen work and that they are often "very polite" towards him.



He said: "Well, it's fun. I mean, it's OK. It's good. And my fans are really good fans. I actually like them! They're nice people. They're usually very polite. And it's nice to know that people not only have been watching stuff you're doing, but they actually like it."



Just days ago, the 'New York Minute' actor was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and whilst his real-life son couldn't be there, he was thrilled to have Jason Biggs - who played Jim Levenstein alongside him in 'American Pie' - by his side at the prestigious event.



He said: "My son Daniel couldn't be here today, sadly.



"My second son, Jim, is here, from 'American Pie', and I love the fact you're here, Jason."