Oscars 2024: Full round-up and list of winners

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

'Oppenheimer' was the big winner at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday, taking home seven prizes.



The atomic bomb drama—which was shortlisted for 11 Oscars—scooped the night's biggest honour, Best Picture, while Christopher Nolan received his first Best Director prize, and both Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. were recognized for their performances with the Leading and Supporting Actor accolades.



Accepting his Best Director honour, Christopher said: "To the Academy, just to say, movies are a little bit over 100 years old, imagine being there 100 years into painting or theatre, we don't know where this incredible journey is going from here but to know you think I'm a meaningful part of it means the world to me."



The movie also did well in technical categories, taking Best Cinematography and Best Film Editing, as well as Best Score.



Emma Stone bagged Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for 'Poor Things', while the Supporting Actress prize went to 'The Holdovers' star Da'Vine Joy Randolph.



In a touching first, for the four acting accolades, each of the nominees was briefly celebrated by a past winner of the category, with the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Matthew McConaughey, Regina King, Lupita Nyong'o and Brendan Fraser on hand to praise the shortlisted stars.



All the Best Song nominees performed their tracks at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater, but while Ryan Gosling's rendition of 'I'm Just Ken' - which featured a surprise appearance from Slash - stole the show, it was another tune from the 'Barbie' soundtrack, Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' that won the award.



Elsewhere, the United Kingdom won its first Best International Feature Film accolade on three nominations with wartime drama ‘The Zone of Interest’ taking the prize ahead of Italy’s entry ‘Io Capitano’, ‘Perfect Days’ from Japan, Spanish submission ‘Society of the Snow’ and German’s ‘The Teachers Lounge’.



Jimmy Kimmel was the night's host.



Oscars 2024 winners list:



Best Picture: ‘Oppenheimer’



Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role: Cillian Murphy, ‘Oppenheimer’



Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role: Emma Stone, ‘Poor Things’



Best Director: Christopher Nolan, ‘Oppenheimer’



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, ‘The Holdovers’



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role: Robert Downey Jr., ‘Oppenheimer’



Best Costume Design: ‘Poor Things’ – Holly Waddington



Best Make-up and Hairstyling: ‘Poor Things’



Best Live Action Short Film: ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’



Best Animated Short Film: ‘War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko’



Best Adapted Screenplay: ‘American Fiction’ - Cord Jefferson



Best Original Screenplay: ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari



Best Original Song: ‘What Was I Made For?’ from ‘Barbie’



Best Original Score: ‘Oppenheimer’



Best Documentary Feature Film: ‘20 Days in Mariupol’



Best Documentary Short Film: ‘The Last Repair Shop’



Best International Feature Film: ‘The Zone of Interest’ (United Kingdom)



Best Animated Feature Film: ‘The Boy and the Heron’



Best Production Design: ‘Poor Things’



Best Film Editing: ‘Oppenheimer’



Best Sound: ‘The Zone of Interest’

Best Visual Effects: ‘Godzilla Minus One’



Best Cinematography: ‘Oppenheimer’ - Hoyte van Hoytema