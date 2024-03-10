'This is getting too much': Doja Cat quits Instagram

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Doja Cat has quit Instagram because of how she is "treated" on the platform.



The 'Say So' singer enjoyed using the app to get inspiration but she's decided to take a step back and deactivated her account after being hit by a wave of negativity.



In a now-deleted post on Saturday (09.03.24), she wrote: “hey i’m gonna deactivate because i’m not really feeling this anymore.



“you guys take care of yourselves. i like coming here to find inspo and see people being creative but i just feel like this is getting to be too much.(sic)"



The 28-year-old star urged her followers to be kinder online.



She added: "the way im spoken to on here and treated makes me have [messed] up thoughts.



“Please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet. Bye.(sic)"



In December, the Paint The Town Red' hitmaker was embroiled in online controversy, which resulted in her losing more than 237,000 followers after she poked fun at her fans for calling themselves Kittenz and then insisted she didn't care about their opinions.



But Doja later insisted she had never said she "hated" her supporters and her humour had been misunderstood.



She told 'The Ebro Show' on Apple Music: "One thing I do wanna set straight is: You'll never see a direct quote of me saying I hate my fans. Not once. But it's a really big misquoted thing. Everybody is saying she hates her fans. Never said that, but I do like to play with that as a meme.



"I know that people who get it, get it. And I'm fine with that. I don't have to explain my sense of humour and explain comedy to anyone. If people don't see the joke, then they just don't see the joke, and it's not my responsibility to have them understand."



She had posted on Instagram: "If you call yourself a ‘Kitten' or ‘Kittenz' that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house."