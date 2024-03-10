232709
229582
Entertainment  

Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant!

Vanessa Hudgens pregnant

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 476366

Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant.

The 35-year-old actress has debuted her growing baby bump on the red carpet before the Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Vanessa - who is married to sports star Cole Tucker - proudly showed off her bump while wearing a floor-length black gown to the awards ceremony.

The brunette beauty revealed the news before she began hosting 'Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live!' on ABC.

The actress is co-hosting the show alongside Julianne Hough, her showbiz pal.

Vanessa and Cole tied the knot in Tulum, Mexico, back in December.

The 'High School Musical' star subsequently described their wedding as a "magical" occasion.

Vanessa - who made their romance Instagram official in 2021 - previously told Vogue magazine: "It was genuinely the most magical weekend of my life.

"I am so grateful that we got to have a private wedding, and it helped that I took everyone’s phones away.

"It was amazing because at the dinner, I would look around and everyone was talking to each other - our family and friend groups coming together and creating real relationships that I know they’re going to invest real time into. Seeing that and bringing everyone together and celebrating us, it was just so magical."

Vanessa's wedding actually "exceeded" her own expectations, with the actress admitting that she "couldn’t have dreamt it to be any better".

Vanessa - who previously dated the likes of Zac Efron and Austin Butler, before finding love with the 27-year-old baseball star - said: "Literally talking about it right now, I’m getting teary-eyed. I couldn’t have dreamt it to be any better. I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

221330


TheTango.net
Expectations match reality

Expectations match reality

Galleries | March 10, 2024

Martin Scorsese's retirement talk

Showbiz | March 10, 2024

Guinea pig scatters treats

Must Watch | March 10, 2024

Toast trick

Must Watch | March 10, 2024

Sunday Dose- March 10, 2024

Daily Dose | March 10, 2024


227352
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
228611


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
231483



232536