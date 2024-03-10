Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant.



The 35-year-old actress has debuted her growing baby bump on the red carpet before the Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.



Vanessa - who is married to sports star Cole Tucker - proudly showed off her bump while wearing a floor-length black gown to the awards ceremony.



The brunette beauty revealed the news before she began hosting 'Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live!' on ABC.



The actress is co-hosting the show alongside Julianne Hough, her showbiz pal.



Vanessa and Cole tied the knot in Tulum, Mexico, back in December.



The 'High School Musical' star subsequently described their wedding as a "magical" occasion.



Vanessa - who made their romance Instagram official in 2021 - previously told Vogue magazine: "It was genuinely the most magical weekend of my life.



"I am so grateful that we got to have a private wedding, and it helped that I took everyone’s phones away.



"It was amazing because at the dinner, I would look around and everyone was talking to each other - our family and friend groups coming together and creating real relationships that I know they’re going to invest real time into. Seeing that and bringing everyone together and celebrating us, it was just so magical."



Vanessa's wedding actually "exceeded" her own expectations, with the actress admitting that she "couldn’t have dreamt it to be any better".



Vanessa - who previously dated the likes of Zac Efron and Austin Butler, before finding love with the 27-year-old baseball star - said: "Literally talking about it right now, I’m getting teary-eyed. I couldn’t have dreamt it to be any better. I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations."