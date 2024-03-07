Travis Kelce lands in Singapore to support Taylor Swift on ‘Eras Tour’

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Travis Kelce has landed in Singapore to continue supporting his girlfriend Taylor Swift on her ‘Eras Tour’.



The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, arrived on Thursday (07.03.24) alongside am entourage of several of his friends ahead of his 34-year-old singer partner’s final two shows of the tour in Asia.



It’s been reported by Page Six the group seemingly landed in Singapore while Taylor was already in the midst of her concert in the country.



The group seemingly flew out of Cleveland after attending the Cavaliers game together and refuelled in Dubai before making the final journey to Singapore.



Travis and Swift started dating last summer and he has travel thousands of miles to several different countries to watch her perform.



In November, the Super Bowl-winning NFL star made a trip to Argentina on his bye week to support the singer and a few months later travelled to Australia for just two days to reunite with his leading lady.



He is also reportedly planning to spend a lot of time with Taylor during the European leg of her record-breaking tour.



Before his latest trip to Singapore he had been relaxing in Philadelphia, where he made a pit stop to celebrity barber Willis Orengo, with the stylist sharing a photo of the two on his Instagram, which he captioned: “Not 1 Not 2 but 3 Super Bowl Champion !!! When Travis is tired of his own haircut he gets the @jvalanciunas (laughing and crying laughing emojis)!!!.”



The barber added: “But all jokes aside I got the the big yeti clean (scrubber and five freezing face emojis)!!! #nfl #bigyeti #nyc #philly #wellconnected #kc #kcchiefs #traviskelce.”



Taylor recently delighted fans in Singapore when she announced the fourth and final version of her upcoming album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.



An image of the new version of the record, featuring previously unseen artwork of Taylor running her hands through her hair, appeared behind her on stage during a gig, which also revealed a bonus track titled ‘The Black Dog’ will be included in the latest edition of the album.