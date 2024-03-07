Pamela Anderson wants to "challenge beauty" with her makeup-free look.
The 56-year-old actress has recently adopted a makeup-free approach, with Pamela explaining that she wants to "flip the script" on the beauty industry.
The former 'Baywatch' star told CR Fashion Book: "When I was at Paris Fashion Week, people asked me about that a lot. And I think, well, I was doing it for me.
"Can I walk out the door like this? Like, I’m fine the way I am. And I just didn’t want to get into the whole glam thing and play the game. I just want to flip the script; I want to challenge beauty."
Pamela's agents and her kids were initially hesitant about her makeup-free appearance.
But the actress has actually doubled down on the idea in recent months.
Pamela - who has Brandon, 27, and Dylan, 26, with her ex-husband Tommy Lee - shared: "My agents and even my kids were like, 'Mom, you can’t, you need the glam team!' And I said, 'No, what are you talking about? The fact that you guys are saying that to me makes me not want to do it more! I’m going to do a fresh face, no makeup, not pretend no-makeup.' And I just felt free.
"No one looked at me and went, 'Aggghhhh!'"
Pamela has also adopted her makeup-free look "for the girls".
She added: "I just think, the social media world and the fantasy, especially in fashion and film, those places are escapism, but this everyday stuff … I felt like It’s okay to just be. And more interesting."
Pamela wasn't trying to make a "big statement" with her eye-catching appearance - but she's pleased that it's "resonated" with so many women.
She said: "I found that it resonated even though it wasn’t my real intention to make a big statement. And I’m glad that it had a positive message. It’s not world peace or anything, but it was a little moment."
I want to challenge beauty, says Pamela Anderson
Anderson challenges beauty
Pamela Anderson wants to "challenge beauty" with her makeup-free look.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Pursuing bigger paychequeBusiness - 7:18 am
- Xcel Energy linked to fire Texas - 7:16 am
- Burnout at women's sheltersCanada - 7:15 am
- Conspiracy at convoy trial Canada - 7:14 am
- Hedge fire on BarleeKelowna - 7:01 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]