'My sweet girl, welcome': Gal Gadot stuns fans with baby news

Gal Gadot has given birth to her fourth child.
The 'Wonder Woman' actress shocked fans on Wednesday (06.03.24) when she shared a photo of herself snuggling baby Ori on Instagram because she hadn't publicly announced she was pregnant.
Gal - who also has Alma, 12, Maya, six, and two-year-old Daniella with husband Jaron Varsano - captioned her post: "My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through.
"You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude."
"Welcome to the house of girls. daddy is pretty cool too."
While the 38-year-old star didn't explain why her pregnancy hadn't been "easy", she previously admitted she's previously struggled with migraines and nausea when carrying her children.
Speaking to InStyle magazine in 2022, she said about the "magic" of childbirth: "I would do it once a week if I could. It's so magical.
"And I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it's not so painful. Just the moment you feel like you're creating life, it's incredible. But the pregnancies are hard for me - I feel sick and have migraines. I'm not in my element."
The 'Heart of Stone' actress also admitted she had always dreamed of being a "young mother".
She said: "I started young. I was 25 when I was pregnant with Alma. I always wanted to be a young mother. Yeah, three kids. No joke, woman. God bless them, but it's so much work."
Gal has also insisted motherhood is a much harder job than acting.
She told E! News: "The hardest thing is definitely the mommy part of it all, but it's the most rewarding one, as well."
