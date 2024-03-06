Zayn Malik shares preview for 'raw', self-penned new album

Malik has wiped his social media pages clean, leaving only a teaser of what to expect from his upcoming solo album.
The former One Direction star has revealed fans can expect a deeply personal collection of songs penned entirely by himself.
In a teaser clip, he shared: “I think the intention behind this album fully is for the listener to get more insight on me [personally] as a human being.
“My ambitions, my fears…and for them to have a connection with that.
And that's why it's so raw, you know, it's just me writing this.
"I didn't want anyone else to be in between me and the music, and the music and the people listening to it."
A little preview of a soulful new song was played at the end, with Zayn singing: "If I told you I loved you, would you say that it's f***** up."
Zayn is working with country music producer Dave Cobb on his upcoming album.
It was suggested that Zayn could jump on the country bandwagon like Beyonce after the studio wizard behind his follow-up to 2021's 'Nobody Is Listening' spilled on working with the star.
The producer told Rolling Stone: “What got me about Zayn was his voice, you can hear love, loss, pain, triumph and humanity in it. I feel as if this record is removing the glass from his spirit directly to his fans.
“Zayn has really created his own universe on this record, he really has no fear and is speaking straight from his soul.”
Dave is based in Nashville, Tennessee, and is best known for producing the work of Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, John Prine, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell, to name a few.
The 31-year-old singer previously insisted his new material will sound different to his previous releases.
Speaking on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, he explained: “I’ve got a few really sad ones [songs], yeah. “It’s a different sound for me, and it’s got like some more narrative going on like real-life experiences and stuff."
Zayn released the single, 'Love Like This', last year.
He said of the uplifting tune: “It’s just a summer jam. It’s a good vibe. It just feels like summer."
Meanwhile, the 'Dusk Till Dawn' singer was the executive music producer for the recently released animated film, '10 Lives', in which he also voiced "tough-guy twins" Cameron and Kirk and duetted with 'Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley (Rose), 28.
