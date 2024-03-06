Mark Wahlberg is interested in making movies that appeal to families.
The 52-year-old actor has appeared in R-rated pictures such as 'Boogie Nights' and 'Ted' during his career but is now looking to do work that will impress his offspring.
Mark – who has Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15 and Grace, 14, with his wife Rhea Durham – told Yahoo Entertainment: "You know, I do enjoy doing things that the whole entire family can see.
"Look, I’m 52 years old now. I’m a dad of four. I’ve got a kid in college. I like playing age-appropriate roles. I think a lot of people don’t embrace that and audiences are like — this doesn’t seem real."
'The Departed' actor explained that audiences want to see "the guy and the gal being in the same age bracket" and targets "believable and realistic" flicks.
Wahlberg said: "There's many different things that I think audiences frown upon and I want to do things that are believable and realistic.
"Listen, if the right script comes, I don't rule anything out."
Mark's latest role is as adventure racer Michael Light in the flick 'Arthur the King', which is based on Mikael Lindnord's journey through Ecuador in the 2014 Adventure Racing World Championship when his team was accompanied by a stray dog called Arthur. He explained the unique preparation process for the project.
He said: "Look, it's not any type of bodybuilding contest out there. It's who can suffer the most and who can have the most mental fortitude and toughness.
"When I was doing it, it felt like I could actually be the part until day one when I tore my meniscus and all that went out the window."
Mark Wahlberg is focused on making family-friendly films
Wahlberg family-friendly
Mark Wahlberg is interested in making movies that appeal to families.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Haley suspends campaignUnited States - 8:04 am
- McConnell endorses Trump United States - 7:54 am
- US job openings steady United States - 7:19 am
- 'Huge concern' over cranesBC - 7:11 am
- Stripper threatens HarryEntertainment - 7:06 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]