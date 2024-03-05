Baywatch set for a TV reboot

'Baywatch' is set to be rebooted.
The iconic TV series - which starred the likes of David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson - was one of the most-watched shows in the world during the 80s and 90s, and the reboot is once again set to follow a group of lifeguards in Los Angeles as they deal with a variety of emergencies.
The official description for the reboot reads: "Daring ocean rescues, pristine beaches, and iconic red bathing suits are back, along with a whole new generation of Baywatch lifeguards, who navigate complicated, messy personal lives in this action-packed reboot that demonstrates there’s the family you’re born into and the family you find."
The much-anticipated new series will air on Fox in the US, according to Variety, which reports that Lara Olsen will serve as the showrunner.
Lara's previous credits include the '90210' reboot, as well as the Netflix skating drama 'Spinning Out'.
In 2017, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Priyanka Chopra and Zac Efron all starred in a 'Baywatch' movie. However, the film was poorly received by critics.
Meanwhile, Pamela Anderson previously admitted to being "painfully shy" before her 'Baywatch' success.
The 56-year-old actress - who played the part of 'C.J.' Parker on the long-running TV show - became one of the most recognizable people in the world in the 90s, but Pamela recently suggested that the public's perception of her doesn't really chime with the reality.
Pamela - who became a sex symbol on the back of her 'Baywatch' fame - told Allure: "I was painfully shy … I wouldn’t [even] wear a bathing suit … I knew I had to jump off a bridge to get to … [release it]."
