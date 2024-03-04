Drake has promised to pay off the mortgage of a fan's late mother.
The 'Take Care' hitmaker was handed a note by a concertgoer at his show at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday (02.03.24) explaining their plight, and the 37-year-old rapper promptly agreed to foot the bill, even though it was a "lot of money".
In a video shared on X, Drake was handed a note by someone on the front row and after reading it, said: "This is it?"
"You said, '[Pay] off my mom's house, rest in peace.' Your mom passed away? Alright. And you owe... Oh, this is the outstanding balance right here," he said into his microphone while interacting with the fan. "This is a lot of money right here.
"But you know what, Imma pay off your momma's house for you."
The audience cheered, and later, the 'God's Plan' rapper told them the fan had asked him to donate "160 bands", or $160,000 and he was happy to help.
He said: "Imma pay out of my pocket. That's gonna come from me. Rest in peace to your momma."
Turning the note, he saw the woman's name and added: "Hold on, wait. Rest in peace to Jennifer Schumer. Rest in peace. I love you."
Drake's generosity came dats after he promised $25,000 to a fan in Buffalo after she broguht a sign to his concert in which she detailed her cancer battle, following on from the $100,000 he pledged to someone who had beat the disease.
He told the fan he offered $100,000 to: "That's a true soldier right there. Y'all better make some noise."
Last month, Drake won more than $2.3 million after betting $1.15 million of his fortune on the Kansas City Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl.
And before the game, he pledged to donate the winnings to a fan.
He posted a screenshot of his wager on the betting platform Stake – with which he has a partnership, captioning it: “If I win somebody getting super blessed at the show tmrw.”
Drake shows generous side again to give 160k to fan
Drake gives 160k to fan
Drake has promised to pay off the mortgage of a fan's late mother.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- JetBlue, Spirit deal over United States - 6:18 am
- Missing skiers found safeWhistler - 6:16 am
- U2 close Sphere showsEntertainment - 6:10 am
- Drake gives 160k to fanEntertainment - 6:07 am
- King still plans Australia tripEntertainment - 6:06 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]