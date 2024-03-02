Taylor Swift's special relationship with Singapore

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Taylor Swift has praised her special relationship with Singapore.



The 34-year-old singer added six shows at the National Stadium in Singapore to her 'Eras' world tour and revealed the country holds a special place in her heart because her mother Andrew spent some of her childhood there.



Speaking from the stage during her first show, Taylor told fans: "My mom actually spent a lot of her childhood with her mom and dad and sister growing up in Singapore.



"So, a lot of the time when we'd come here on tour, my mom would take me and drive me past her old house, where she used to go to school. So I've been hearing about Singapore my whole life.



""To get to come here and play a show this big with so many beautiful, generous people who are essentially honouring my family with what you just did with that song, it means the world.



"I already love you. We're going to have a blast tonight."



Meanwhile, according to Sky News, Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he had been informed by promoter AEG that Taylor will only perform in Singapore and will not take her 'Eras' tour to any other country in the Association of South East Asian Nations.



And, the move has been blasted by Philippines representative Joey Salceda.



According to The Straits Times, Salceda asked the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to protest, saying: "[This] isn’t what good neighbours do. Our countries are good friends. That’s why actions like that hurt."