Steve Coogan is being sued for libel by a university official over a “weasel-like” role in the actor’s film about the discovery of Richard III’s remains in a car park.
The Alan Partridge creator, 58, was a writer and producer on ‘The Lost King’, which tells the real-life story of amateur history sleuth Phillipa Langley’s quest to unearth the ruler in Leicester in 2012, 500 years after he was killed.
Richard Taylor, a former deputy registrar of the University of Leicester, is suing Steve, his production firm Baby Cow and Pathe Productions.
A High Court hearing in London on Thursday (29.02.24) was told by William Bennett KC the university administrator was unfairly portrayed in ‘The Lost King’ as a “suited bean-counter” who was “patronising and misogynistic” to Phillipa, played by Sally Hawkins in the 2022 movie.
Andrew Caldecott KC, representing Steve, insisted the firm was “based on a true story” rather than a literal portrayal.
He stated: “It would be clear to the ordinary reasonable viewer that the film is not a documentary, it is a dramatisation of events. The concept of fictional films based on real events is not a new one.”
Mr Bennett KC said in his written submission: “The relevant context is the ‘good versus bad’ narrative, which runs through the film.
“Ms Langley is portrayed as the gutsy underdog heroine struggling against opposition and the claimant as the arrogant villain. He takes the credit, which was rightfully hers, for himself and the university.”
Richard Taylor is now chief operating officer at Loughborough University, and the court also heard he was shown in Steve’s movie as a “devious, weasel-like person” and a “suited bean-counter” who mocked Richard III’s disability.
Taylor is played in ‘The Lost King’ by Lee Ingleby, 48, with Steve playing the estranged husband of historian Phillipa.
Steve and the two production companies are defending the libel claim, and the case continues.
Steve Coogan being sued for libel over ‘weasel-like’ role
Coogan being sued
Steve Coogan is being sued for libel by a university official over a “weasel-like” role in the actor’s film about the discovery of Richard III’s remains in a car park.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Coogan being suedEntertainment - 7:52 am
- Villeneuve: Dune 2 'epic'Entertainment - 6:47 am
- Raped unconscious teenPrince George - 6:44 am
- Minogue rides waveEntertainment - 6:33 am
- Karol G jet forced to landEntertainment - 6:32 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]