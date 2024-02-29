Jamie Foxx planning comedy comeback after devastating illness

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jamie Foxx is planning a stand-up comeback after his devastating illness.



The ‘Ray’ actor, 56, told fans on his Instagram he is going to get back to comedy – after he stayed out of the public eye from April to December 2023 after being stricken with a “medical complication” that left him hospitalised.



He posted a video from one of his past stand-up specials that showed him doing an impression of the late musician Prince alongside the caption: “PRINCE singing the ‘Brady Bunch’ theme song was a moment… I’m planning on bringing more moments.



“Going to get on somebody’s stage somewhere near you. I got some jokes, and a story to tell… .”



The comedy clip was taken from Jamie’s 2002 HBO special ‘I Might Need Security’ and showed the actor joking about what the theme song to the 1970s sitcom ‘The Brady Bunch’ would sound like if Prince had sang the tune.



Jamie first rose to fame as a comedian and was a cast member on the early 1990s sketch show ‘In Living Color’ and released three comedy specials between 1993 and 2003.



He now also has a number of movies in the works, including the Netflix thriller ‘Back in Action’, in which he co-stars with 51-year-old Cameron Diaz.



The pair were midway through shooting the film in April 2023 when Jamie was hit by an illness so severe it left him hospitalised for months.



The pair were seen filming the movie again in January, and Netflix has teased that the movie will come out later this year.



Jamie has not performed stand-up for years amid his acting and music career, which saw him release five studio albums between 1994 and 2015.