Oprah Winfrey leaving WeightWatchers partnership after nearly 10 years

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Oprah Winfrey is leaving her WeightWatchers partnership behind after nearly a decade.



The talk show veteran, 70, who recently admitted to using a weight-loss drug to shed her unwanted pounds, says even though the tie-in is being severed, she still plans to work with its CEO to “elevate” the “conversation” around obesity.



A WeightWatchers statement said Oprah’s decision was “not the result of any disagreement” or “any matter relating to the company’s operations, policies or practices”.



The company’s CEO Sima Sistanim, 42, said on a recent call with investors: “Oprah is an inspiring presence and passionate advocate both for our members and for society at large, in elevating the conversation around weight health.



“While I and the rest of our directors will certainly miss her in our board meetings following the end of her current term, she remains a strong strategic voice and collaborator with WeightWatchers.”



Oprah said in a statement: “I look forward to continuing to advise and collaborate with WeightWatchers and CEO Sima Sistani in elevating the conversation around recognising obesity as a chronic condition, working to reduce stigma and advocating for health equity.”



The broadcaster and entrepreneur recently told People about using an undisclosed weight-loss drug to maintain her figure: “I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing.



“The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for.



“I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself.”



Her remarks came as WeightWatchers announced its program dedicated to users using weight-loss medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy.