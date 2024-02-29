Justin Timberlake confirms NSYNC are on solo album track Paradise

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Justin Timberlake has revealed NSYNC feature on a song on his upcoming solo LP 'Everything I Thought It Was'.



The 'Selfish' singer took to TikTok to post a video of him blinking twice after a fan asked him to react with his eyes if his bandmates appear on the track 'Paradise'.



They told him: “Blink twice if NSYNC is on a song called Paradise."



And he did just that.



The 'Bye Bye Bye' group - completed by Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, and Lance Bass - reunited at the MTV Video Music Awards in September, swiftly followed by the release of 'Better Place' for the 'Trolls Band Together' movie.



Last month, Justin teased new music was on the horizon.



Appearing on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', he teased: “We’ve been in the studio, so there may be a little something in the future, too."



Justin's admission came as he discussed becoming a "studio rat" after “growing up in the industry and getting access to so much in the studio."



He added: “I just loved being in there and I loved the creative process. And also as it pertains to harmonies, I spent some time with four other guys doing a lot of harmonies.”



While he hadn't worked with NSYNC in over 20 years, the 'SexyBack' hitmaker admitted it felt like no time had passed when they got together again to record 'Better Place'.



He said: “That was fun. It’s kind of crazy, like, there’s so much that just picks up right where it left off as far as the chemistry.”



Justin's bandmate Lance recently admitted he had "no idea" there would be such a demand for the group to make a comeback.



He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It is beautiful, you know?



"To be this age and the fans are still this excited, it is a dream come true.



"I had no idea the fandom would go this nuts.



"It was pretty emotional, the first time we all got in the studio together.



"Back in March, we decided to, you know, get back together and have some fun and it was like no [time] had passed.



"But there was there was a lot of tears. It was just tears of joy. And it was just a beautiful moment.



"Like, time does so much and for us to finally be together, it just feels right."