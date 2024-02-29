Dakota Fanning cast in new horror film Vicious

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Dakota Fanning has been cast in new horror film 'Vicious'.



The 30-year-old actress will team up with director Bryan Bernito - who has previously helmed the likes of 'The Strangers' and 'The Dark and the Wicked' - on the upcoming film, which is set to be released by Paramount Pictures in August 2025.



As reported by Variety, Fanning will play a young woman who receives a strange gift.



However, the present leads her down a rabbit hole as she finds herself finding for her life.



It comes as the star is set to hit Netflix screens in 'Ripley' before appearing in M. Night Shyamalan's daughter Ishana's debut supernatural thriller 'The Watchers'.



She also recently finished work on Nicole Kidman's movie 'The Perfect Couple', which is also coming to Netflix.



In 'The Watchers' she will play Mina, a 28-year-old artist who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland.



When she finds shelter, Mina unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures every night.



Ishana wrote the movie that was acquired by New Line after a competitive bidding war for the picture – which is slated for release in June 2024.



Ishana served as a writer and director on the acclaimed Apple TV+ series 'Servant' which has her father as showrunner, while she also worked with her dad on the films 'Old' and 'Knock at the Cabin'.



Night previously explained how he couldn't wait to see his daughter get to work behind the camera.



The 52-year-old director said: "It's been beautiful, you know? I've been around long enough now. I started when I was 21, and it's so wild. My daughter is going to start her career, at 23, in filmmaking.



"I'm like, 'Wow, what a journey you're about to go on!' And of course, her journey is tied to mine in some ways. It's a different one."