Ariana Grande admits a proper tour this year is unlikely

Ariana Grande is undecided if she will tour this year - but has the "itch" to do something.



The Grammy winner has a busy couple of years ahead with her new album, 'Eternal Sunshine', out on March 8, and filming the two-part 'Wicked' movie adaptation.



And whilst she would love to embark on a tour, she doesn't want to get her fans hopes up in case she can't pull it off.



Asked about doing a tour this year on 'The Zach Sang Show', she responded “TBD (to be decided)."



She continued: “I think I would love to do shows. I love being onstage, I miss being onstage, I miss my fans so much – that’s the honest-to-god truth. I had a really hard time emotionally on my last tour, but I think that’s because of where I was at. Just like with music, I think I’m really excited to redefine my relationship to shows, when I’m ready.



“I do have a very busy year with [‘Eternal Sunshine’] and with Wicked, and then next year I also have Wicked Part Two.”



The 30-year-old pop superstar, whose last jaunt was in 2021, hinted she could do short run of dates.



She added: “[The tour] would obviously be shorter. If anything, it would be a littler something. But I definitely do have the itch. I’m not ready to announce any sort of thing or get people too excited because I don’t want to disappoint.”



The 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker hadn't planned to release her follow-up to 2020's 'Positions' - which features revamped versions of songs that were leaked online by TikTokers and the lead single 'Yes, And?' - until after both her 'Wicked' films were out.



She explained: “I did not plan to [make new music now]. I didn’t have the goal to make an album.



“I actually was really opposed to coming out with music until after Wicked, either both parts or just one part. I wasn’t sure how I would feel.”



'Wicked' - in which Ariana stars as Glinda - is released in November, and 'Wicked Part Two' is scheduled for release next year.