DJ Khaled gets security guards to CARRY HIM to stage to avoid getting sneakers dirty

DJ Khaled had his security guards lift him off the ground so he wouldn't get his box-fresh Jordans sneakers covered in sand.



The 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker shared a clip of the two men carrying the towering record producer to a buggy to be taken to the stage at South Beach Wine and Food Festival in Miami.



He said: "I don't want to get my Jordans dirty. Can I get everybody to help me?



"Thank you, brothers. I appreciate it."



Once on the back of the truck, he insisted: "Can't mess up the Js."



He was lifted by the pair once again before walking up the stairs and onto the stage.



In the caption of the Instagram clip, Khaled again teased his two new collaborations with Drake on his next album.



He wrote: "When I say 2 (peace sign emoji) you say 2 (peace sign emoji) DRAKES.



"new album in the works. (sic)"



The high-in-demand rapper has worked with his regular collaborator on the pair of tracks for his upcoming 14th studio album – the follow-up to 2022’s ‘God Did’ - which is due out this year.



During a recent Instagram Live, Khaled teased: “Ayo Drake fan hub, you know I got two Drakes in the can. Mixed. Mastered. You know I got two Drakes, two Champagne Papi’s on my album. You know that right? The album’s Til Next Time.”