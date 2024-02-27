DJ Khaled had his security guards lift him off the ground so he wouldn't get his box-fresh Jordans sneakers covered in sand.
The 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker shared a clip of the two men carrying the towering record producer to a buggy to be taken to the stage at South Beach Wine and Food Festival in Miami.
He said: "I don't want to get my Jordans dirty. Can I get everybody to help me?
"Thank you, brothers. I appreciate it."
Once on the back of the truck, he insisted: "Can't mess up the Js."
He was lifted by the pair once again before walking up the stairs and onto the stage.
In the caption of the Instagram clip, Khaled again teased his two new collaborations with Drake on his next album.
He wrote: "When I say 2 (peace sign emoji) you say 2 (peace sign emoji) DRAKES.
"new album in the works. (sic)"
The high-in-demand rapper has worked with his regular collaborator on the pair of tracks for his upcoming 14th studio album – the follow-up to 2022’s ‘God Did’ - which is due out this year.
During a recent Instagram Live, Khaled teased: “Ayo Drake fan hub, you know I got two Drakes in the can. Mixed. Mastered. You know I got two Drakes, two Champagne Papi’s on my album. You know that right? The album’s Til Next Time.”
DJ Khaled gets security guards to CARRY HIM to stage to avoid getting sneakers dirty
DJ Khaled carried on stage
DJ Khaled had his security guards lift him off the ground so he wouldn't get his box-fresh Jordans sneakers covered in sand.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Bank of Mom and DadBusiness - 7:03 am
- Swift's dad accusedEntertainment - 7:01 am
- Hackers target PerryEntertainment - 6:57 am
- William out of memorialEntertainment - 6:55 am
- Scotiabank profit rises Business - 6:39 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]