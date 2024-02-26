Is a Freddie Mercury hologram show in the works?

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

A Freddie Mercury hologram show could be on the horizon.



Mercury Songs Limited, which owns the late Queen frontman's solo works, has filed to trademark his moniker for 3D and virtual reality.



According to the filing, which has been obtained by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, it covers “immersive 3D virtual, augmented, and mixed reality experiences” for “virtual environments”.



The 'Don't Stop Me Now' hitmaker died at the age of 45 in 1991 from bronchial pneumonia, a complication of AIDS.



However, it looks like he might be set to return to the stage as a digital avatar just like the successful 'ABBA Voyage' show in London.



Queen have already performed with an illusion of Freddie at their concerts.



Guitarist Sir Brian May, 76, wept after performing a duet of 'Love Of My Life' with an optical illusion of Freddie during Queen and Adam Lambert's 'Rhapsody Tour' in 2022.



However, when it comes to Queen having their own hologram show like ABBA, Brian has previously admitted he would like it to happen when he and his bandmates have gone onto the next world.



Appearing on 'The Graham Norton Radio Show' podcast last year, he said: “We’ve talked about and looked at holograms of Freddie.



“We love to be live and dangerous, that’s it, that’s our emphasis.



“Now, when we’re all gone, yeah sure, make an ABBA thing about us, but while we’re here I want to play live.”



He went on: "We have a little bit of stuff with Freddie.



"I don't know if you remember but I do Love of My Life generally and Freddie comes in and joins me at the end when we do our live shows.



"But it's not a hologram, it's just sort of old-school technology which we kind of like."



That doesn't stop a solo Freddie hologram show from materialising.