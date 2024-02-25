Calvin Harris vows to quit DJing at 50

Calvin Harris will quit DJing when he turns 50.
The prolific producer and DJ - who turned 40 in January - has revealed that he plans to stop performing and will focus on making music when he reaches his next milestone age.
He told UK radio station Capital Dance: "I always said that once I get past 50, I can’t see me DJing, man."
When host MistaJam pointed out that British DJ Carl Cox is still doing live performances at 61, Calvin said: "It’s a certain type of DJing. On the more commercial end, it gets a wee bit… a little bit suspect."
And, Calvin would prefer to stay out of the spotlight once he hits 50.
He said: "I think I’d prefer to be in the studio making tunes, like ghost producers. I think that’s where the majority of my talent lies, is making songs sound good. So, I would like to make other people’s records sound good."
He also revealed he plans to work more on producing for other artists in the next few years, saying: "42, 43 — something like that."
Meanwhile, Calvin and Ellie Goulding are set to perform for the first time together at the BRIT Awards with Mastercard.
The superstar DJ and the pop star are anticipated to perform their mega-hit 'Miracle' at the awards ceremony at London's The O2 arena on March 2.
Calvin said: “Can’t wait for a VERY SPECIAL performance with Ellie!”
The pair previously collaborated on the dance-pop anthems 'I Need Your Love' in 2012 and 'Outside' in 2014.
The star-studded bash will also see Becky Hill and Chase and Status come together for a "celebration of drum and bass".
The lineup includes Nigerian Afrowave superstar Rema, Jungle, Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue and RAYE.
Nominees include Arlo Parks, Blur, Calvin Harris, Central Cee, Dave, Dua Lipa, Fred again.., Jessie Ware, J Hus, Little Simz, Olivia Dean, Mahalia, PinkPantheress, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, RAYE, The Rolling Stones, SZA, Taylor Swift, and Young Fathers.
The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard will be broadcast exclusively from 8.30pm on March 2 on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.
Calvin Harris vows to quit DJing at 50
Calvin Harris done at 50
Calvin Harris will quit DJing when he turns 50.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- All lanes clear on Hwy 97Monte Creek - 4:52 pm
- Calvin Harris done at 50Entertainment - 4:22 pm
- Minogue enjoying single lifeEntertainment - 4:22 pm
- Star Trek actor diesEntertainment - 4:21 pm
- Roadblocks to housingBC - 4:21 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]