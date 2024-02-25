Kylie Minogue enjoys 'freedom' of being single

Kylie Minogue is enjoying the "freedom" that comes with being single.



The 55-year-old pop star has revealed that she feels liberated by her single status, and Kylie is determined to embrace the freedom.



The 'Padam Padam' hitmaker told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "I’m single and enjoying this freedom and the liberty.



"I think we can make different choices at this time than we may have at other times. I guess, don’t be afraid … I have, definitely."



Kylie also confessed to having regrets about some of her previous romances.



She said: "There’s some romances I maybe could have done without, but it’s all part of what makes us human and our understanding of everything.



"I'm trying to think of something great to say, but hey, you fall in love. What can you do? And you live and you learn. I don't know what I know anymore."



In 2023, Kylie admitted that she's learned to accept the interest and scrutiny that surrounds her love life.



The award-winning star also suggested that her love struggles are more complicated than most people realise.



She told Vogue Australia magazine: "There’s a level of acceptance that that’s the way it is, and I think mostly it’s driven by, we all love a bit of gossip. It’s kind of like, what would’ve happened over the fence forever ago. But it would be great to move on from the ‘she’s lucky in love, she’s unlucky in love’, because it’s just not that simple."



Kylie believes the interest in her love life might be linked to her time on 'Neighbours', the long-running Australian soap.



The pop singer - who starred on 'Neighbours' alongside Jason Donovan - said: "I’ve often wondered if a lot of that started with the fact that I was ‘Scott and Charlene’ or ‘Kylie and Jason’."