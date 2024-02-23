Taylor Swift's gig in Sydney evacuated

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Taylor Swift's concert in Sydney, Australia on Friday night (23.02.24) was evacuated due to safety fears following a series of lightning strikes.



The pop star's gig at the Accor Stadium was dealt a major blow as bad weather hit and fans were forced to leave the lower levels of the Accor Stadium with bosses urging gig-goers to seek shelter as the storm brought heavy rain, wind and lightning.



A post on the X account for Taylor's 'The Eras' tour stated: "The floor and lower bowl are currently being evacuated due to lightning strikes nearby the stadium at today's show of Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' in Sydney, Australia. Please stay safe and seek shelter for now #SydneyTSTheErasTour."



An update later confirmed staff were busy trying to get the arena ready for fans to return, adding: "Accor Stadium Staff are currently resetting the floor and preparing the seats again at tonight's show. Everyone is still required to stay sheltered until further notice."



Venue bosses later confirmed fans would be allowed to return to their places and the gig would go ahead as planned, but the delay meant Taylor's opening act Sabrina Carpenter would not be able to perform.



A message posted on the tour's X account added: "Sabrina Carpenter will unfortunately not be opening up for Night 1 of Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' in Sydney, Australia due to the weather delay."



However, a subsequent message suggested the pop superstar might consider giving Sabrina a turn on stage during the main show, adding: "Imagine if Taylor brings out Sabrina for surprise songs."



Taylor is due to play three more shows at the Sydney stadium over the weekend with Sabrina as her support act.



She is then scheduled to take the tour to Singapore next month for six shows at the National Stadium before heading to Europe for dates in France, Sweden, Portugal, Spain and the UK.