'I always wanted to play a nun': Cate Blanchett realised a dream in The New Boy

Cate Blanchett fulfilled her ambition of playing a nun in 'The New Boy'.
The 54-year-old star features in the new period drama about an Aboriginal orphan boy who begins to question his faith and heritage after being brought into a Christian monastery and hopes she gets the opportunity to wear a habit on screen again.
Speaking on 'The Graham Norton Show', Cate said: "I am fascinated by the clash of indigenous spirituality and the industrial complex that is Catholicism. I always wanted to play a nun, and this is my first one. I hope it's not my last."
Filming on the picture took place in South Australia and Cate felt that the picturesque scenery enhanced the movie.
The 'Don't Look Up' star said: "It is incredible. The landscape is a real character, it's extraordinary. We were in the middle of nowhere and I love how benign the landscape looked, that you can walk into long grass and not think about anything.
"In reality, the fear of walking into a wheat field and stepping on a Brown snake is huge, yet you have to run with spiritual joy. Now that is acting!"
Cate served as a producer on 'The New Boy' and previously explained that she is "always trying to get out of acting" despite her success in the profession.
She said at the Cannes Film Festival last year: "I’m always trying to get out of acting. I’ve been trying to stop acting my entire professional life."
Blanchett also recalled how she was advised to stop taking small roles in the early part of her acting career, even though she was keen to avoid playing lead parts.
She said: "I remember an Australian film director saying to me really early on in my career that I had to stop taking small roles.
"And I said, 'Why?' I said, 'That was the most interesting role.' I didn’t want to play the lead. I want that one."
Blanchett dream realised
