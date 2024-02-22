Tate McRae final performer confirmed for 2024 BRIT Awards

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Tate McRae is the final performer confirmed to play The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard.



The 20-year-old viral sensation is nominated for International Song of the Year for her global hit ‘greedy’.



It will mark the Canadian star's first time at the star-studded bash at London's The O2 arena on March 2.



She said: “I’m so excited to be returning to London for my first BRIT Awards! It is the biggest honour to be performing on the iconic BRITs stage. It’s going to be an unforgettable night!”



The lineup also includes Dua Lipa, Raye, Kylie Minogue, Jungle and Rema.



Plus, collaborative performances by Becky Hill and Chase and Status, and Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding.



The former are set to bring a "celebration of drum and bass" to the ceremony.



The 'Disconnect' hitmaker and the drum and bass duo - comprising Saul Milton (Chase) and Will Kennard (Status) - are nominated for Best Dance Act and Group of the Year, respectively.



Becky is no stranger to the bash, having previously performed at The BRITs in 2023 alongside David Guetta.



She said: “I can’t wait to perform again on the BRITs and it’s been difficult trying to top flying from the ceiling of the O2 last year, but I’m excited about what we have planned for this year’s performance. I’ve been a fan of Chase and Status my whole life, so to have them on stage performing with me is going to be really special. It’s a real celebration of drum and bass - my favourite genre of music!”



Chase and Status added: "For us as producers and artists, being nominated for a BRIT is a special thing. It is a representation of where British music is at, at the highest level, so to be in that category is an honour. Also to be performing with Becky, a fellow BRIT nominee, is pretty special too."



Nominations were announced last month, and include Arlo Parks, Blur, Calvin Harris, Central Cee, Dave, Dua Lipa, Fred again.., Jessie Ware, J Hus, Little Simz, Olivia Dean, Mahalia, PinkPantheress, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, RAYE, The Rolling Stones, SZA, Taylor Swift, and Young Fathers.



The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard will be broadcast exclusively from 8.30pm on March 2 on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.



The main event will be hosted by Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp. Yinka Bokinni and Jack Saunders will be presenting The BRITs’ Red Carpet for ITV2 and The BRITs’ Aftershow for ITVX.