Britney Spears describes herself as 'girl who used to be famous'

Britney Spears has described herself as "a girl who used to be famous".



The 'Toxic' hitmaker, 42, has recalled teaching a dance class recently where a young girl was being bullied and "downplayed" by other students, and it reminded the pop star of herself.



She wrote on Instagram: "I of course wanted to cry when I saw that little girl’s spirit get sad and I immediately got protective !!! So I put my phone up to the mirror and shot them dancing !!!



"I specifically brought it over to the little one who had been downplayed by the other girls and I made sure they saw how... awesome she was !!!



"It made me so damn happy to see her confidence get better and then I thought about it !!! She reminded me a lot of myself !!!



"It’s not nice to be downplayed !!! I was open to the advice of others !!! (sic)"



Britney admitted she would often "just sit here and listen" to people giving her stick, but she has developed, while using social media as an outlet.



She explained: "I know I’m a girl who used to be famous way back then and I know I make mistakes !!!



"I do Instagram out of protection honestly and I like wearing pretty dresses and getting my hair fixed !!!



"I’m not sure why I’m explaining myself … I guess I wish I could have been a mean girl back when she was giving me her advice and put my Instagram in her face and make things awkward !!!"



Over the weekend, Britney - who split from estranged husband Sam Asghari last summer - shared another post declaring herself single, despite reports she had rekindled he romance with ex Paul Richard Soliz.



Alongside a dance video, she described herself as: "Hopeless, romantic understanding that being single is awesome."