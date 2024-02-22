Just Another Prank: Liam Gallagher NOT playing Glastonbury with John Squire

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Liam Gallagher has been branded a "wind-up" after he appeared to confirm he will play Glastonbury with John Squire.



The former Oasis frontman and the ex-Stone Roses guitarist release their self-titled joint album on March 1, and the Britpop legend sparked speculation he could be set to rock Worthy Farm with the fellow Mancunian rocker in June.



A fan asked him on X/Twitter: "Will we see you and Squire at Glastonbury this summer LG?"



And Liam replied: "Yeah."



The 51-year-old singer - who last played Glastonbury as a solo artist in 2019 – didn’t say whether it would be this year's event.



However, a source close to Liam, who loves to joke around with his followers, has since told The Independent: “[Liam's] NOT playing Glastonbury... or the BRITs for that matter."



Fans will be able to catch the duo on their tour in March and April.



The pair will hit the road for a series of intimate shows in the UK, Ireland, Italy, France, Germany, and America, including two nights in London at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on March 25 and the Troxy on March 26, which holds just 3,100 people.



Their band includes bassist Barrie Cadogan - who has worked with Liam's arch-nemesis sibling Noel Gallagher's longtime pal Paul Weller, whom Liam has mocked over the years - and Joey Waronker (R.E.M. and Beck) on drums.



Jake Bugg is set to support the pair on all dates except Brooklyn.



Liam said: “I can't wait for people to hear the album. I think the people that are into the Stone Roses and Oasis and that kinda thing, I think they'll [redacted] love it. It's spiritual, it's crucial. LG x."



John added: “It was really inspiring to have those Knebworth gigs fresh in my mind as I started writing. Then it was a case of trying to steer it away from all being too rocky, and trying to mix up the sentiments as well. I like the way that in some parts, it's quite melancholic and it can make you well up, but there are other parts that are kind of irreverent, rude or crude. There's a little bit of everything in there, I think it's a really good mix. I had a hunch that we’d sound good together, but I wasn’t prepared for it to be such a good fit.”



Liam first teased their project after he surprised fans by bringing John out for his pair of Knebworth shows in June 2022 to perform Oasis' 1995 classic 'Champagne Supernova', as he did at their iconic 1996 gigs there.



So far fans have heard the singles 'Just Another Rainbow' and 'Mars to Liverpool'.



'Live Forever' hitmaker Liam has boasted that the upcoming collection is "the best record" since The Beatles’ 'Revolver'.